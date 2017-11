Nov 29 (Reuters) - Magnum Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 656.5 MILLION RGT VERSUS 647.2 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.3 MILLION RGT VERSUS 55 MILLION RGT ‍​

* FIRST INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 3.0 SEN PER SHARE