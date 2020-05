May 22 (Reuters) - Magnum Bhd:

* QTLY REVENUE 609.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 60 MILLION RGT;YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 756.2 MILLION RGT

* DECLARE FIRST INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 2.5 SEN PER SHARE

* EXPECTS TO EXPERIENCE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC FULLEST IN Q2

* ENVISAGES THAT THERE WILL BE AN IMPACT FROM COVID-19 FOR BOTH 3RD QUARTER AS WELL AS 4TH QUARTER OF 2020