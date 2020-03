March 4 (Reuters) - Magnus Energy Group Ltd:

* RECEIVED LETTER OF DEMAND DATED 29 FEB FROM SOLICITORS ACTING ON BEHALF OF AN INDIVIDUAL

* LETTER OF DEMAND FOR CLAIM FOR REPAYMENT OF LOANS WHICH EX-CEO ALLEGEDLY BORROWED FROM INDIVIDUAL IN 2016 PURPORTEDLY ON BEHALF OF CO

* LETTER OF DEMAND CONTAINS DEMANDS FOR REPAYMENT OF S$5.1 MILLION

* NO LEGAL PROCEEDINGS HAVE BEEN COMMENCED AGAINST COMPANY AT THIS STAGE