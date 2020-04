BRIEF-Magseis Fairfield Provides Update On Additional Cost Reduction

April 7 (Reuters) - Magseis Fairfield ASA:

* MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD PROVIDES UPDATE ON ADDITIONAL COST REDUCTION

* MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD WILL IMPLEMENT MEASURES TO CUT SG&A BY A FURTHER 30% AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY 50% COMPARED TO PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED LEVELS.

* IS NOW IMPLEMENTING A MULTI-LAYERED APPROACH TO ACHIEVE A FURTHER 30% REDUCTION IN SG&A AND A 50% REDUCTION IN CAPEX

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CORONAVIRUS HAS SO FAR NOT HAD ANY MATERIAL EFFECT ON ONGOING OPERATIONS,

* COMPARED TO FY 2019-LEVELS, SG&A COSTS ARE HENCE BEING REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 60% TO AROUND USD 25 MILLION

* CAPEX REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 80% TO AROUND USD 15 MILLION.

* NEW MARKET SITUATION WITH LOWER OIL PRICES AND A WEAKER ECONOMIC OUTLOOK WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR

* NEW COST MEASURES WILL INCLUDE TEMPORARY LAYOFFS/FURLOUGH,