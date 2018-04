April 24 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt :

* CEO CHRISTOPHER MATTHEISEN TO LEAVE COMPANY AS OF JULY 1

* MATTHEISEN, AT HIS REQUEST, ALSO RESIGNS AS MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* TIBOR REKASI, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, RESIDENTIAL SERVICES, TO TAKE OVER AS NEW CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)