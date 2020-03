March 16 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt :

* NEARLY ALL OF ITS 5,000 EMPLOYEES IN ITS BUDAPEST HEADQUARTERS TO WORK FROM HOME FROM MONDAY TO PREVENT SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS

* ONLY SOME 400 NETWORK MAINTENANCE AND CUSTOMER SERVICE WORKERS TO REMAIN IN OFFICE BUILDING

* COMPANY SAYS MOVE IS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE

* RETAIL STORES TO REMAIN OPEN, BUT COMPANY URGES CLIENTS TO USE DIGITAL CUSTOMER SERVICE PLATFORMS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editinmg by Louise Heavens)