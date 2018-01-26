FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Magyar Telekom, Telenor deny Hungary cartel allegation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt:

* Hungary’s competition authority says investigating cooperation between Magyar Telekom and Telenor in broadband services - statement

* Telenor’s Hungarian unit and Magyar Telekom deny wrongdoing in separate statements, say they are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation - MTI news agency

* Magyar Telekom says did not negotiate with competitor regarding a 2014 frequency tender - MTI

* Magyar Telekom stocks down 0.6 percent at 0853 GMT, while other Budapest blue chips rise. Telenor stocks up 0.6 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Jason Neely)

