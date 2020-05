May 29 (Reuters) - Mah Sing Group Bhd:

* MAH SING GROUP BHD- QTRLY NET PROFIT 30 MILLION RGT

* MAH SING GROUP BHD - QTRLY REVENUE 371.1 MILLION RGT

* MAH SING GROUP BHD - YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 55 MILLION RGT;YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 450.3 MILLION RGT

* MAH SING GROUP BHD - MARKET ENVIRONMENT EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2020

* MAH SING GROUP BHD -HAS SET 1.6 BILLION RGT SALES TARGET FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: