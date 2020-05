BRIEF-Maha Energy AB Announce Updated Production Guidance And Capital Plan For 2020 Due To Effects From Covid-19

May 22 (Reuters) - Maha Energy AB:

* ANNOUNCE UPDATED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AND CAPITAL PLAN FOR 2020 DUE TO EFFECTS FROM COVID-19

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2020 IS NOW ESTIMATED AT USD 15.5 MILLION, DOWN 25% FROM ORIGINAL USD 20.7 MILLION.

* MAHA ENERGY-REDUCED AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FROM 5,000 - 5,500 BOEPD TO 4,000-5,000 BOEPD DUE TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19 SWEEPING ACROSS BRAZIL

* EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO FULFILL ALL OUR FUTURE FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS, INCLUDING FULL REPAYMENT OF SEK 300 MILLION BOND NEXT YEAR

* AT THIS TIME, CO CONTINUE TO BE UNCERTAIN ON FUTURE IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO PRODUCTION VOLUMES