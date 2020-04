BRIEF-Maha Energy Says Co's Aggregate Sales Production For March Totaled 97,131 Barrels Of Oil, 40.283 Mln Scf Of Gas

April 2 (Reuters) - Maha Energy AB:

* MAHA ENERGY AB - CO’S AGGREGATE SALES PRODUCTION FOR MONTH OF MARCH TOTALED 97,131 BARRELS OF OIL AND 40.283 MILLION SCF OF GAS

* MAHA ENERGY AB - GAS DELIVERIES TO CDGN WERE CURTAILED DURING MONTH OF MARCH DUE TO A PROLONGED MAINTENANCE ISSUE AT ONE OF END GAS CUSTOMERS

* MAHA ENERGY-GAS DELIVERIES TO CDGN CURTAILED IN MONTH OF MARCH DUE TO TOTAL SHUT DOWN OF 2ND END CUSTOMER DUE TO COVID-19 CLOSURE OF MUNICIPAL BORDER