BRIEF-Maha Rashtra Apex Corp Says Suspension In Trading Of Securities Of Co Will Be Revoked From April 5

March 28 (Reuters) - Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd :

* SUSPENSION IN TRADING OF SECURITIES OF CO WILL BE REVOKED W.E.F. APRIL 5 Source text - Members of the Exchange are hereby notified that the suspension in trading of the securities of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Limited (Symbol: MAHAPEXLTD) will be revoked w.e.f. April 05, 2018 on account of satisfactory redressal of issues of non-compliance of the erstwhile Listing Agreement and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further company coverage: