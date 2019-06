June 14 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA - MAHINDRA ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH GAMAYA

* CONSIDERATION WOULD BE PAID IN CASH

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA - ACQUIRES 11.25% STAKE IN AGRI-TECHNOLOGY FIRM GAMAYA Source text - bit.ly/2MPrv13