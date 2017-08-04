BRIEF-Mahindra Logistics Limited files for IPO

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd

* Mahindra Logistics Limited files for IPO

* Mahindra Logistics says IPO includes offer for sale of upto 9.3 million shares by normandy holdings and up to 394,993 shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund

* Mahindra Logistics says received in-principle approvals from the BSE and the NSE for the listing of the equity shares

* Mahindra Logistics says Kotak Investment Banking, Axis Capital Ltd are book running lead managers to IPO

Source text - bit.ly/2hu8GRm

Further company coverage: