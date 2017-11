Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

* Approves ‍issue of upto 25 million shares on preferential allotment basis to Mahindra & Mahindra

* Approves ‍issuance of upto 24 million equity shares through qualified institutions placement​

