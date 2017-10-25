BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Sept-qtr profit down 17.7 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
* Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd consensus forecast for Sept-quarter profit was 1.60 billion rupees
* Sept quarter profit 779.9 million rupees
* Sept quarter revenue from operations 16.61 billion rupees
* Profit in Sept quarter last year was 948.2 million rupees; revenue from operations was 14.92 billion rupees
* Says AUM as on Sept 30 up by 14 percent at 499.18 billion rupees
Source text - bit.ly/2z5t9Um
