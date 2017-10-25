FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Sept-qtr profit down 17.7 pct
October 25, 2017 / 11:00 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Sept-qtr profit down 17.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

* Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd consensus forecast for Sept-quarter profit was 1.60 billion rupees

* Sept quarter profit 779.9 million rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 16.61 billion rupees

* Profit in Sept quarter last year was 948.2 million rupees; revenue from operations was 14.92 billion rupees

* Says AUM as on Sept 30 up by 14 percent at 499.18 billion rupees‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2z5t9Um

Further company coverage:

