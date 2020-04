BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Will Not Inject Any Fresh Equity Into Ssangyong Motor Co

April 3 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* BOARD TOOK A DECISION THAT M&M WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INJECT ANY FRESH EQUITY INTO SSANGYONG MOTOR COMPANY

* AUTHORISED M&M MANAGEMENT TO CONSIDER SPECIAL ONE-TIME INFUSION OF UPTO 40 BILLION KRW ($32M) OVER NEXT THREE MONTHS

* BOARD HAS “URGED” SSANGYONG MOTOR CO TO FIND ALTERNATE SOURCES OF FUNDING

* M&M TO CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ALL OTHER NON-FUND INITIATIVES CURRENTLY IN PLACE TO HELP SYMC REDUCE CAPEX, SAVE COSTS, SECURE FUNDS