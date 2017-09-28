FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces initial assessment of impact from hurricanes
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces initial assessment of impact from hurricanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd:

* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces initial assessment of impact from third quarter 2017 hurricanes and third quarter 2017 common share repurchases

* Says ‍initial estimate of net loss exposure to impact of all Q3 2017 catastrophe activity to be in range of $8 million to $31 million​

* Says Maiden expects no Q3 earthquake losses and no impact from hurricane maria

* Says announced initial estimate of net loss exposure to impact of all Q3 2017 catastrophe activity to be in range of $8 million to $31 million​

* Says expected range of net impact by Harvey on Maiden’s Q3 of 2017 results $6 million to $18 million​

* Says expected range of net impact by Irma on Maiden’s Q3 of 2017 results $2 million to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.