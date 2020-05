May 8 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd:

* MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. NAMES PATRICK J. HAVERON CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* MAIDEN HOLDINGS LTD - HAVERON WILL REMAIN MAIDEN’S CFO

* MAIDEN HOLDINGS LTD - PATRICK J. HAVERON NAMED CO-CEO ALONGSIDE LAWRENCE F. METZ, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: