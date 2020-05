BRIEF-Maiden Holdings Q1 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Per Share $0.04

May 15 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd:

* MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $0.24 AT MARCH 31, 2020 COMPARED TO $0.51 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* BELIEVE THAT WE HAVE IMMATERIAL EXPOSURE TO CLAIMS FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DID NOT AUTHORIZE ANY QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS RELATED TO EITHER ITS COMMON SHARES OR ANY SERIES OF ITS PREFERRED SHARES