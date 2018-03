BRIEF-Mail.Ru Says ‍Q4 2017 Group Aggregate Net Profit Grew 54 Pct ​

March 1 (Reuters) - Mail.Ru Group Ltd:

* ‍Q4 2017 GROUP AGGREGATE SEGMENT REVENUE GREW 32.6% Y-O-Y TO RUR 17,564 MILLION​

* ‍Q4 2017 GROUP AGGREGATE NET PROFIT GREW 54.0% Y-O-Y AT RUR 4,514 MILLION​

* ‍FY 2017 GROUP AGGREGATE SEGMENT REVENUE GREW 34.4% Y-O-Y TO RUR 57,469 MILLION​

* ‍FY 2017 GROUP AGGREGATE NET PROFIT GREW 22.6% Y-O-Y TO RUR 14,244 MILLION​

* ‍NET CASH POSITION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS RUR 15,371 MILLION​

* “‍U PANDAO PROCESSED 500K ORDERS IN Q4 2017 GROWING TO A PEAK DAILY ORDER OF 370K IN FEBRUARY 2018”​

* ‍ADVERTISING REVENUES IN Q4 GREW 29.4% Y-O-Y TO RUR 7,679M AND IN FY 2017 GREW 28.9% TO RUR 23,766M​

* ‍FOCUS IN 2018 REMAIN ON MOBILE ADVERTISING, AS PREVIOUSLY COMMENTED WE EXPECT AD LOAD AND PRICING TO CONTINUE TO GROW​