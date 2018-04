April 5 (Reuters) - Mail.ru Group Ltd:

* WILL PARTICIPATE IN LATEST FUNDING ROUND OF CITYMOBIL, A TAXI AGGREGATOR.

* MAIL.RU GROUP ALONGSIDE OTHER INVESTORS, INCLUDING MEGAFON, WILL PARTICIPATE IN ROUND.

* MAIL.RU GROUP WILL INVEST UP TO $12 MILLION AND WILL GET A UP TO A 26% MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY.

* MAIL.RU GROUP WILL NOT CONSOLIDATE CITYMOBIL IN ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS.