July 10 (Reuters) - MailUp SpA:

* REPORTS 11% INCREASE IN H1 2020 SALES

* CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED GROSS SALES RECORDED +4.4% GROWTH IN Q2 2020 (AT 16.4M EUR) VERSUS Q2 2019 (15.7M EUR), WITH MATERIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)