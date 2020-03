BRIEF-Mailup Says Board Of Mailup Approved Draft Individual, Consolidated Financial Statements As Of 31 Dec

March 24 (Reuters) - MailUp SpA:

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MAILUP APPROVED THE DRAFT INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 60.8 MLN, +51% (+46% ORGANIC) VERSUS 31 DECEMBER 2018

* CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OF EUR 4.8 MLN, +27% VERSUS 31 DECEMBER 2018

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS OF EUR 1.2 MILLION, -8% VERSUS 31 DECEMBER 2018

* ENTIRE WORKFORCE HAS NOW BEEN WORKING REMOTELY FOR SEVERAL WEEKS

* FY HOLDING COMPANY NET EARNINGS OF EUR 2.2 MILLION,+183% VERSUS 31 DECEMBER 2018

* CURRENTLY DO NOT ENVISAGE ANY IMPACT ON EMPLOYMENT.

* ALTHOUGH OUR SALES PROCESS CAN BE ENTIRELY DIGITALIZED, CANNOT RULE OUT EVENTUAL REDUCTIONS IN INVESTMENTS OR PROSPECTS DUE TO COVID-19

* VERY DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE A POTENTIAL QUANTITATIVE IMPACT OF CRISIS.

* CURRENTLY FORECAST NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO OUR PLANS

* ON MEASURES BY ITALY TO STOP NON-ESSENTIAL ACTS IN VIEW OF CONTAINING CONTAGION, MAILUP INCLUDED IN LIST OF COS ALLOWED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL