Main Street Capital Corp:

* MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MILLION (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018