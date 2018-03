March 1 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp:

* MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO FULLY REDEEM ITS 6.125% NOTES DUE 2023

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL- INTENDS TO ‍REDEEM 100% OF ABOUT $90.7 MILLION (FACE VALUE) REMAINING ISSUED & OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF CO‘S 6.125% NOTES DUE 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)