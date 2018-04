April 3 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp:

* MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS ‍IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC.​

* ‍IN ADDITION, MAIN STREET IS PROVIDING CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH CO’S CEO TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION, WITH MAIN STREET FUNDING $40.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: