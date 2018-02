Feb 15 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp:

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MANAGEMENT LED BUYOUT OF DMS HOLDCO LLC

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - IN TRANSACTION, CO FUNDED $27.2 MILLION IN A COMBINATION OF FIRST-LIEN, SENIOR SECURED TERM DEBT AND A DIRECT EQUITY INVESTMENT

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - CO, ITS CO-INVESTOR ARE ALSO PROVIDING DMS AN UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: