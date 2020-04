BRIEF-Mainfreight Says Deemed An Essential Service Provider Across All Global Operations

April 8 (Reuters) - Mainfreight Ltd:

* DEEMED AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE PROVIDER ACROSS ALL GLOBAL OPERATIONS

* NEW ZEALAND OPERATIONS EXPECT A DIFFICULT MONTH OF TRADING THROUGH APRIL

* WITH BLANK SAILINGS RISING AND SHIPPING ORDERS DECLINING FOR MAY SHIPMENTS, WE EXPECT AN IMPACT IN OUR MAY FINANCIALS

* TOTAL SALES REVENUES FOR FIRST WEEK OF APRIL DECLINED GLOBALLY BY 7% YOY

* CURRENT DEBT FACILITIES TOTAL $500 MILLION, OF WHICH $230 MILLION REMAINED UNDRAWN AT 31 MARCH

* OUTLOOK FOR EUROPE REMAINS POSITIVE

* COMMITTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $78 MILLION FOR CURRENT CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN 2021

* MANAGING DIRECTOR’S SALARY AND OTHER DIRECTORS’ FEES REDUCTION OF 50% IN EFFECT FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

* USUAL ANNUAL WAGE AND SALARY REVIEW HAS BEEN DEFERRED, AND A HIRING FREEZE IS IN PLACE

* OUTLOOK FOR APRIL AND MAY FOR AMERICAS IS NOT AS BAD AS EXPECTED

* ASSISTANCE TO OWNER OPERATORS WITH BOTH FINANCIAL LEASE AND GOVERNMENT WAGE RELIEF NEGOTIATIONS HAS BEEN ONGOING

* TRADING THROUGH APRIL IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED FROM PRIOR YEAR