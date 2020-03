BRIEF-Mainland China Hotel Occupancy In Feb 2020 Fell 76.2% Y-O-Y, RevPAR Down 82.2% - STR

March 18 (Reuters) - STR TREND REPORT:

* MAINLAND CHINA HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN FEB 2020 FELL 76.2% Y-O-Y, REVPAR DOWN 82.2%

* WUHAN HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN FEB 2020 FELL 19.9% Y-O-Y, REVPAR DOWN 14.7%

* HONG KONG HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN FEB 2020 FELL 73% Y-O-Y, REVPAR DOWN 85.9%

* SOUTH KOREA HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN FEB 2020 FELL 30% Y-O-Y, REVPAR DOWN 32.8%

* SINGAPORE HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN FEB 2020 FELL 46.9% Y-O-Y, REVPAR DOWN 47%

* THAILAND HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN FEB 2020 FELL 31% Y-O-Y, REVPAR DOWN 41%

* SAN FRANCISCO HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN FEB 2020 FELL 5.5% Y-O-Y, REVPAR DOWN 12%