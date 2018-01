Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mainsource Financial Group Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $37.7 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO $32.0 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* AS A RESULT OF NEW TAX LAW, ESTABLISHED NEW MINIMUM WAGE OF $15 PER HOUR FOR NEW AND EXISTING TEAM MEMBERS

* QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55‍​