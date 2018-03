March 12 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Equity Corp:

* MAINSTREET ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF RESOLUTION TO APPROVE STOCK OPTION PLAN

* MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP - ‍WILL BE WITHDRAWING FROM MATTERS OF BUSINESS TO BE CONSIDERED AT MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CO TO BE HELD ON MARCH 16, 2018​