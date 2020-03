BRIEF-Maintel Says Q1 Trading In Line With Expectations

March 30 (Reuters) - Maintel Holdings PLC:

* MAINTEL HOLDINGS PLC - COVID-19 AND RESULTS UPDATE

* MAINTEL HOLDINGS PLC - TRADING FOR Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.

* MAINTEL HOLDINGS PLC - IS NOW STARTING TO SEE CUSTOMERS PUTTING CERTAIN PROJECTS ON HOLD AND DELAYING PLACING ORDERS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* MAINTEL HOLDINGS PLC - RELEASE OF AUDITED 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS WILL BE DELAYED

* MAINTEL HOLDINGS PLC - 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH TRADING UPDATE PUBLISHED BY COMPANY IN JANUARY