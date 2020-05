BRIEF-Maire Tecnimont Q1 Net Profit Down At EUR 10.9 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Maire Tecnimont SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 10.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 706.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 888.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 42.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS LAUNCHED INITIATIVES WHICH WILL GENERATE TOTAL SAVING OF ABOUT EUR 60 MILLION AMID COVID-19

* IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS IMPACTS OVER UPCOMING QUARTERS OF 2020 OF COVID-19

* BACKLOG AT END-MARCH AT EUR 6.1 BILLION

* Q1 GROUP SHARE NET PROFIT EUR 10.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.8 MILLION YEAR AGO