July 20 (Reuters) - Maison Internationale de l'Informatique M2I SAS:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 10.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO COMFORTABLY EXCEED IN 2017 ITS TARGET OF 10 PERCENT INTERNAL GROWTH WHICH IT SET AT START OF THE YEAR‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)