May 3 (Reuters) - MAISONS DU MONDE SA:

* REG-MAISONS DU MONDE ACCELERATES ITS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION AND GAINS A FOOTHOLD IN THE US WITH THE ACQUISITION OF MODANI

* ACQUISITION OF A 70% STAKE IN MODANI, A FURNITURE CHAIN PRESENT ACROSS US

* ACQUISITION WITH OPTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING OUTSTANDING SHARES

* IN 2017, MODANI REPORTED SALES OF $41.4 MILLION AND EBITDA OF $4.9 MILLION