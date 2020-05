BRIEF-Maisons Du Monde Expects Significant Drop In Q2 Sales, Positive H1 EBITDA

May 13 (Reuters) - Maisons du Monde SA:

* Q1 TOTAL SALES EUR 243.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 280.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020: 222 MILLION EUROS

* ACCELERATION OF ONLINE ORDERS IN VALUE DURING CONTAINMENT: UP MORE THAN 50% IN APRIL

* Q2 2020 SALES EXPECTED TO DROP SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS POSITIVE EBITDA (IFRS) FOR H1

* WE ARE NOW STARTING TO REOPEN OUR STORES AND OUR SUPPLY CHAIN SHOULD BE FULLY OPERATIONAL END JUNE

* NET DEBT STOOD AT €814 MILLION AT 31 MARCH COMPARED TO €805 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019