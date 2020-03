BRIEF-Maisons Du Monde FY EBITDA (IAS 17) Up At 152.7 Million Euros

March 11 (Reuters) -

* FY SALES: €1.23 BILLION, UP +10.3% (LFL+3.6%)

* FY EBITDA IAS 17 EUR 152.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 148.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO PAY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS THAT FIRST QUARTER 2020 SALES SHOULD BE BROADLY STABLE COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER 2019

* EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 SALES MOST LIKELY TO BE DOWN YEAR ON YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS TIME TO PROVIDE A REASONABLY ACCURATE FULL YEAR 2020 SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST

* GROUP IS IMPLEMENTING A STRINGENT COST CUTTING PROGRAM IN ORDER TO PROTECT PROFIT AND CASH GENERATION

* MAISONS DU MONDE COULD CLOSE ITS STORES IN ITALY FOR AT LEAST ONE WEEK - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)