May 3 (Reuters) - MAISONS DU MONDE SA:

* REG-MANAGEMENT EVOLUTION TO LEAD MAISONS DU MONDE INTO A NEW PHASE

* JULIE WALBAUM WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

* JULIE WALBAUM WILL SUCCEED GILLES PETIT

* GILLES PETIT WILL REMAIN A SPECIAL ADVISOR TO CEO AND MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)