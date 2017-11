BRIEF-Majestic Wine posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 6.8 mln pounds

Nov 23 (Reuters) - MAJESTIC WINE PLC:

* H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 6.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 51,000 STG YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE OF 217.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 205.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 33.3 PERCENT TO 2.0 PENCE PER SHARE

* EXPECT FULL YEAR RESULTS TO BE IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* AIM TO INCREASE RATE OF SALES GROWTH IN MEDIUM TERM, BY STEADILY INCREASING INVESTMENT