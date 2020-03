March 15 (Reuters) -

* CENTRAL BANKS OF CANADA, ENGLAND, JAPAN, SWITZERLAND, EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK AND U.S. FED TAKE COORDINATED ACTION TO ENHANCE PROVISION OF GLOBAL U.S. DOLLAR LIQUIDITY - BANK OF CANADA

* CENTRAL BANKS HAVE AGREED TO LOWER PRICING ON STANDING U.S. DOLLAR LIQUIDITY SWAP ARRANGEMENTS BY 25 BASIS POINTS - BANK OF CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)