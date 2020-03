March 17 (Reuters) - Major Cineplex Group PCL:

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF CINEMAS IN ALL BRANCHES OF MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP ALL OVER COUNTRY FROM 18 - 31 MARCH 2020

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL CINEMAS WILL AFFECT THE CO’S OPERATIONS

* BRANCHES WILL OPEN AS USUAL ON 1 APRIL 2020

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP'S CINEMAS ALL OVER THAILAND ACCORDING TO PREVENTIVE MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19