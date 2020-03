March 27 (Reuters) - Major Cineplex Group PCL:

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF CINEMAS IN EVERY BRANCH OF CO ALL OVER THAILAND FROM 31 MARCH – 30 APRIL

* BOTH TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL CINEMAS, BOWLING, KARAOKE AND ICE-SKATE BUSINESSES WILL AFFECT THE CO’S OPERATIONS

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED BOWLING, KARAOKE AND ICE-SKATE BUSINESSES IN EVERY BRANCHE OF UNIT IN THAILAND FROM MARCH 31 – APRIL 30