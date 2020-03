BRIEF-Major Drilling Group International Inc.'s Statement On COVID-19

March 26 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc :

* MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.’S STATEMENT ON COVID-19

* MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC - AT THIS TIME, PROJECTS ARE BEING DELAYED OR DEFERRED

* MAJOR DRILLING GROUP - FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 YET TO BE FULLY REALIZED BUT ACTIVITY LEVELS HAVE BEEN IMPACTED IN VARIOUS COUNTRIES

* MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL - DREW DOWN $20 MILLION DOLLARS FROM ITS CREDIT FACILITY TO ENSURE ACCESS TO CASH IF THERE IS A PROLONGED SLOWDOWN

* MAJOR DRILLING GROUP - WELL POSITIONED FINANCIALLY TO MAINTAIN KEY STAFF, OPERATIONAL STRUCTURE TO MEET CUSTOMER DEMANDS ONCE ACTIVITY LEVELS RESUME