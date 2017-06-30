FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Major Holdings posts FY loss of about HK$2.5 million​
June 30, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Major Holdings posts FY loss of about HK$2.5 million​

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Major Holdings Ltd

* Revenue decreased by approximately 9.0 pct to approximately HK$203.9 million for year ended 31 March 2017

* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017

* Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 March 2016 was approximately HK$7.4 million​

* Loss and total comprehensive expense attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately HK$2.5 million​ Source text (bit.ly/2tsxu0Q) Further company coverage:

