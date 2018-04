BRIEF-Majority Shareholder Proposes Increasing PL Group Share Capital Via Private Issue

April 19 (Reuters) - PL GROUP SA:

* MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, PL GROUP POLSKA SP. Z O.O., PROPOSES TO VOTE AT CO’S EGM SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA PRIVATE ISSUE OF SERIES F SHARES WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGTS

* SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES TO ISSUE UP TO 1.7 MILLION OF SERIES F SHARES ON NOMINAL VALUE OF 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE COMPANY’S CAPITAL WOULD BE INCREASED UP TO 20 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM CURRENT 18.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRIVATE ISSUE FASTEST WAY TO GET REQUIRED CAPITAL FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CO BUSSINES ACTIVITY - SHAREHOLDER

* EGM IS PLANNED FOR MAY 10 2018