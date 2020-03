March 13 (Reuters) - Makarony Polskie SA:

* AT PRESENT CO OBSERVES INCREASED MARKET DEMAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS, MAKES BIGGER DELIVERIES THAN Y/Y

* SAYS MAY NOT HAVE INFLUENCE ON INCRESE IN PRICES DUE TO POSSIBLE SHORTAGES

* SAYS IT'S DIFFICULT TO ASSESS IMPACT OF CURRENT SITUATION ON CO'S FINANCIAL RESULT, ESPECIALLY ITS LONG-TERM OUTLOOK