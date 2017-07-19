BRIEF-MakeMyTrip files stock shelf for $1.4 bln

July 19 (Reuters) - MakeMyTrip Ltd

* MakeMyTrip Ltd files stock shelf for $1.4 billion - sec filing

* MakeMyTrip Ltd says the offering relates to up to 43 million of co’s ordinary shares which may be offered for sale by selling shareholder

* MakeMyTrip Ltd - offering includes about 42.6 million ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of co’s outstanding class b convertible ordinary shares

* MakeMyTrip Ltd says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholder