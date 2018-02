Feb 8 (Reuters) - MakeMyTrip Ltd:

* MAKEMYTRIP LTD - REVENUE INCREASED 36.0% YOY IN 3Q18 TO $172.5 MILLION‍​

* MAKEMYTRIP LTD - QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.30‍​

* MAKEMYTRIP LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45 Source text: (bit.ly/2Bh4X1H) Further company coverage: