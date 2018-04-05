FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Makemytrip Partners With Flipkart To Leverage Customer Base Of Flipkart For Travel Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - MakeMyTrip Ltd:

* MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

* DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS Source text:[MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT), India’s largest online travel company and Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace have today announced a strategic partnership in the travel services segment. MakeMyTrip’s multiple brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus, will leverage the large customer base of Flipkart platform to drive online bookings in travel services. The new partnership will start with a roll-out of domestic flight bookings in the next few weeks, followed by Hotels, Bus and Holidays bookings.]

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
