BRIEF-Makheia Group FY Recurring Operating Loss Widens To EUR 4 Mln

May 8 - MAKHEIA GROUP SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY 2019 GROSS MARGIN LOWERD Y-O-Y

* FY GROSS MARGIN EUR 10.8 MLN

* FY RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 4.0 MLN VS LOSS EUR 0.8 MLN YR AGO

* END-FY CONSOLIDATED EQUITY EUR 10 MLN VS EUR 23 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

* COVID-19: OPERATIONS POSTPONEMENT OR CANCELLATION CURRENTLY LIMITED

* SALARY COSTS REDUCTION: GROUP EXPECTS PAYROLL TO REACH EUR 7.1 MLN IN 2020, DOWN EUR 3.5 MLN OVER TWO YEARS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION: PART OF FY LOSS ALLOCATION BY REDUCING NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARE

* AGREEMENT BEING FINALISED WITH CONVERTIBLE BONDS HOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE TO CAPITAL INCREASE

* IF APPROVED, AGREEMENT INCLUDES ONE-YR DELAY IN TRANCHE REPAYMENT

* HAS GATHERED PARISIAN ACTIVITIES AT SAME ADDRESS, REDUCING RENT OF AROUND EUR 0.4 MLN FOR 2020

